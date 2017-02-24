Obaseki Opens Defence At Edo Election Tribunal

Governor Godwin Obaseki has opened his defence at the Edo State election petition tribunal in the ongoing hearing of the petition filed by Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Six witnesses testified at the resumed hearing, saying the election was conducted freely and fairly in line with the Electoral Act.

They added that there were neither agitation nor complaints from anyone, including PDP agents after the results were announced.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced Mr Obaseki as winner of the Edo state governorship election conducted in September 2016.

Following the announcement, supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) took to the major streets of Benin City to celebrate their party’s victory.

They described the polls as free, fair and credible.

However, Mr Ize-Iyamu and the PDP rejected the results declared by the electoral umpire.

They alleged that voters were induced and that the then Edo State government collaborated with INEC to doctor the results in favour of the APC.