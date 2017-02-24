Rotimi Akeredolu Sworn In As Ondo State Governor

Ondo state is in a celebration mood today, following the swearing in of Mr Rotimi Akeredolu as the governor of the state.

The event which took place earlier on Friday in Akure, was well attended by the All Progressives Congress (APC) party supporters, APC National Chairman, John Oyegun, Minister of Solid Minerals Dr Kayode Fayemi, and other friends and family members.

Governor Akeredolu is the sixth elected governor of the state.

INEC Declares Rotimi Akeredolu Winner

In November, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, winner of the 2016 Ondo state governorship election.

Returning officer, Professor Ganiu Amali made the announcement at about 12:50PM on Sunday.

Akeredolu polled 244, 842 votes to beat his closest rival, Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 150, 380 votes.

Mr Olusola Oke of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) follows with 126, 889 votes.

Results from all 18 local governments were announced, including that of Ilaje Local Government Area which had delayed a bit.