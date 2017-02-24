Trump To Put Regulatory Reform Officers In U.S. Agencies

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order on Friday to place “regulatory reform officers” and task forces within federal agencies as part of his push to slash regulations, a White House official said.

Trump has vowed a sweeping cut in U.S. regulations and previously ordered agencies to repeal two rules for every new one adopted. On Thursday, he met with chief executive officers of two dozen major U.S. companies and talked about what Republicans say is the need for reducing regulations to boost job creation.

The president plans to sign the order at noon EST (1700 GMT).

Trump’s chief strategist, former Breitbart News executive editor Steve Bannon, told a gathering of political conservatives on Thursday that deregulation remained a top priority for the administration.

The effort is part of a Republican push to undo many of the actions of former President Barack Obama, who left office last month after two four-year terms. Bannon called the deregulation agenda “the deconstruction of the administrative state.”

The order Trump signed in January requires agencies to cut two existing regulations for every new rule introduced and sets an annual cap on the cost of new regulations. It does not apply to most financial reform rules introduced by the Obama administration.

For the rest of fiscal 2017, the cap requires the cost of any additional regulations be completely offset by undoing existing rules.

Officials said they expect agencies to begin withdrawing some regulations in the coming weeks.

The Trump administration also ordered a freeze on regulations pending review and has stopped some regulations from taking effect.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Transportation Department said it was delaying until March 21 the implementation of a regulation finalized by Obama in November setting minimum sound requirements for hybrid and electric vehicles