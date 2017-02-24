Turkish School Kidnap: Police Arrest Another Suspect In Ughelli

Another leader of a gang that kidnapped eight persons in Tulip International School, Isheri in Ogun State has been arrested by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team.

Channels Television gathered that the 32-year-old suspect, Peter Ajanapo, also known as “General Osari” was arrested in Ughelli town in Delta State, south-south Nigeria.

The suspect was alleged to have confessed to collecting two million Naira, as well as one hundred and fifty thousand Naira from the Tulip school and Isheri secretary respectively as ransom.

The latest arrest makes it the eighth gang member now in custody over the Isheri kidnap case.

Earlier arrests were made by the team in Lagos, Ogun, Ondo and Delta States.