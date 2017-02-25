Three Dead, 26 Evacuated As Police Uncover Strange Mental Home In Osun

The Osun State Police Command has uncovered what it described as “a strange camp” in Iwo town where people are allegedly dehumanised under the guise of receiving treatment for mental illness.

Giving details of the operation, the State Commissioner of Police, Ola Fimihan Adeoye, revealed that 26 people have been evacuated from the camp while two bodies were retrieved at the camp and one passed out on the way to the government hospital, Asubiaro in Osogbo, the state capital.

The team, led by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Folasade Odoro, was said to have uncovered the home following intelligence reports gathered.

One Kamardeen Akanmu, who is now in custody of the police, claimed ownership of the camp.

Giving his statement, he claimed it was a spiritual healing centre for people who were mentally challenged.

He also added that he buried some of the victims who had died, within the premises, with the consent of their relatives.

The CP, has however said proper investigation is being conducted to get to the root of the matter.

Meanwhile, the three bodies have been deposited at the state hospital mortuary in Osogbo, while those alive have been taken to the rehabilitation centre in Ilobu town for proper treatment.