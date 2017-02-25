Catholic Bishop Addresses Corruption At University Of Abuja Convocation

The Catholic Bishop of the Sokoto diocese, Reverend Father Mathew Kuka, has identified what he describes as one of the biggest challenges to Nigeria’s anit-corruption fight, as the inability to rally round and agree on what constitutes corruption.

He made his position known during a pre-convocation lecture of the University of Abuja, themed: diversity, though tribe and tongue may differ.

Reverend Kukah believes that Nigerians must first realise and accept that corruption is another name for many national failures such as injustice, poverty, exclusion and systemic and moral decadence.

He added that Nigerians should not see corruption as a battle which it needs to fight but a systemic anomaly that can be corrected by putting diversity aside.

Furthermore, the guest speaker stated that managing diversity has become so critical to Nigeria.

According to him, the inability of leaders at all spheres of life to manage diversity is why Nigeria continue to fail in many ways.

Lending his voice to the matter, the university’s Vice Chancellor told the graduands that the future of Nigeria’s youth is dependent on how the issues of diversity are being tackled today.