FG Approves Intervention Fund For FMC Asaba

The Federal Ministry of Health has approved an intervention fund to the tune of 120million Naira, meant for the upgrade and improved service of the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire during an official tour to the hospital in Asaba the Delta state capital.

The Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has called on the Federal Government to increase its funding of primary health care centres.

The Acting Chief Medical Director of the FMC Asaba, Dr. Victor Osiatuma, leveraged on the opportunity to enumerate some of the achievements and challenges of the hospital, most especially infrastructural challenges.

Giving the reason of the huge drop in oil revenue as the cause of scarcity of funds, Mr Ehanire says his optimistic that funds will be made available to address major challenges facing the health sector of the nation.

While advising health workers on total dedication to service to the patient whom he described as ‘king’ he made an announcement for an intervention fund approved for the hospital.

According to the minister, the FMC Asaba is over burdened with ailments which would have been taken care of by primary healthcare.

He also promised that the hospital will maximize the use of the intervention fund for the sole aim to improve healthcare service delivery in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa stated that the inability of the Local Government Councils to meet with their payment of salaries of their workers was important for the Federal Government to increase its funding of the primary health centres, in line with the primary health care law of the country.

Incessant strike actions have not helped the image of the health sector with many of the agitations centered on inadequate funding, welfare, lack of infrastructure and many others.