FG Urges Nigerians To Support Fight Against Corruption

The Federal Government has urged Nigerians to use the whistle-blower policy to support the fight against corruption in the country.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir Lawal disclosed this at an event in Owerri the Imo state capital, southeast Nigeria.

He said since the introduction of the Whistle Blower Policy by the Federal Government countless disclosures have been made, especially stolen monies recovered from corrupt officials.

He called on Nigerians to support the Buhari led administration in reviving all sectors of Nigeria’s economy and image that has been battered over the years.

This is the second visit of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir Lawal to Imo state and this time is to receive an award as the fellow of the Imo State polytechnic.

While addressing the gathering, Mr Lawal spoke extensively on the state of the nation ranging from the challenges of corruption, insecurity, political instability and the economy.

On the issue of tackling corruption, he urged all Nigerians to support the Whistle Blowing Policy of the Federal Government to expose corrupt people and corrupt malpractices in the system.

Adding that since the introduction of the policy, several disclosures have been made and Nigerians in public offices are now being cautious in handling public funds.

” We know the nation is at a critical point in its history, we inherited a lot of challenges of which we all know the root cause, the administration of President Buhari is building a foundation for a secured and prosperous country, in less than 2 years, the Buhari led administration has recorded huge success in tackling Nigeria’s challenges especially corruption.”

“So I urge all Nigerians to use the Whistle-Blowing Policy to support the FG’s fight against corruption.”

On the issue of the economy, he disclosed that the Federal Government is aware of the pains and sufferings of Nigerians at this critical moment, but is not relenting in its efforts to revive the situation and drive the economy to a prosperous one.

He hinted on the diversification policy of the Federal Government, Investment and Agriculture, Solid Minerals Sector and the encouragement of local production, has envisaged that by the year 2018 Nigeria will be one of the largest exporter of wheat in the world.

“The government is aware of the pains Nigerians are going through, the FG is not just fighting corruption but all efforts are also being made to revive the economy.

“The government is already investing much in agriculture, solid mineral resources and oil which is the major agenda on our diversification policy.

“We are also promoting local production, as you know, we have started producing local rice and promoting it for export and definitely by the end of 2018 Nigeria will also be a large exporter of wheat”

He said the challenges are enormous due to what was inherited by the present administration, he urged all Nigerians to support the Buhari led administration in order to build a solid foundation for a better tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Imo state Governor Rochas Okorocha who was also present at the event said he’s optimistic that the present challenges facing the nation will propel a better Nigeria.

He said “this is not the time to weep or complain in the struggle to nationhood, it is a time to comply. Nigeria must write the history of this recession just like other developed nations in their journey to greatness”.

“President Buhari is building a strong foundation for sustainable growth of the nation.

“Whoever is waiting for Buhari to build sky scrapers and historic tunnels may be wasting time, as his job is to lay a solid foundation so that successive governments will have a good foundation to build upon.