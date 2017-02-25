Four Killed In Ondo Bloody Cultist Clash

Four persons have been reportedly killed in Ondo town, the headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state, in a bloody clash that broke out between two cult group members in the town on Friday.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

He also said the police have made some arrests in connection with the clash, while investigations are still ongoing to unravel the root cause as well as bring all the perpetrators to book.

Joseph however stated that officers from the Divisional Police Station in the town have since intervened and peace has been restored to the area.

Furthermore, he disclosed that the police have not been able to establish whether the clash had any political undertone or involved any politicians in the town as was being rumoured by some individuals.

The violence was said to have coincided with the home coming of the immediate past Governor of the state, Olusegun Mimiko, who is an indigene of the town.

The state Commissioner of Police, Hilda Ibifuro-Harrison, had previously assured the residents of adequate security of their lives and property, sending warnings to criminals to desist from the acts or leave the state.