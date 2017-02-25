Kwara Govt Charges Army On Protection Of Territorial Integrity

The Nigerian Army has been enjoined to secure the territorial integrity of the country against incursion by unauthorised immigrants.

This call was made by the Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed during a courtesy visit at Government House, Ilorin by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2nd Division of the Nigerian Army Ibadan, Major-General Chukwunedum Martins Abraham.

The governor said there was the need to have proper monitoring of our borders across the country in order to check influx of foreigners that might be working against the peace and tranquility of Nigeria.

He said our membership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) should not be taken as an advantage by our neighbouring countries to cause unnecessary mayhem in Nigeria, stressing the need for the Army to tighten security around all the nation’s porous borders.

According to him, “If anyone will come to Nigeria, it must be through the right channel. So, there is the need for the Army to strengthen the security of our borders in order to guide against external aggression”.

While emphasizing the importance of security to the rapid socio-economic development of the nation, he called on residents of the state to be vigilant and security conscious by reporting any threat or suspicious movement to the appropriate quarters.

He pledged his administration’s support to the Army in Sobi particularly in the area of infrastructural support and provision of portable water supply to enable it perform its statutory roles.

Earlier, the GOC Major-Gen. Abraham commended the governor for the prevailing peace and security in the state, saying the Nigerian Army is ever ready to guide the territorial integrity of the nation at all cost.