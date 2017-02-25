NCPC Advocates More Funding Of Govt. Officials On Pilgrimage

Pilgrimage has been identified as one of the tools that can raise the moral consciousness of Nigerian leaders and civil servants to deter them from corrupt practices.

The Executive Secretary of the National Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Mr Tor Ujah, who made the observation, called for more sponsorship of government officials to raise the moral standards in their service for the country.

He also wants the Federal Government to fix the lapses in the aviation sector for prompt air lifting of pilgrims.

Mr Ujah was speaking at a meeting with some Nigerians about to embark on pilgrimage to the holy land.

While many believe that pilgrimage serves as a tool for moral building, there are hopes that this would be reflected in the lives of those performing the holy trip, which should in turn, translate in better socio-economic development for the country.