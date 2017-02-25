Nigerian Customs CG Meets Beninoise Counterpart

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col Hammed Ali (rtd) has stressed the need for the implementation of ties with sister organisations for enhanced security at the nation’s borders.

At a meeting with his Beninoise counterpart in Abuja, Col Hammed said besides, ‘generating revenues for government, it has also become imperative for customs organization in the west Africa region to improve their synergy in maintaining security at the borders.

The development is coming weeks after the service intercepted a truck carrying a large cache of arms enough to arm a battalion of soldiers in January.

Mr Hammed confirming the seizure to journalists, said 661 pieces of the rifle were found in 49 boxes, despite the Federal Government’s ban on pump action rifles and other firearms.

According to him, they were concealed in steel doors and other merchandise goods in a 40-feet container conveyed in a Mack truck with registration number BDG 265 XG.

Also more recently, the Imo state command of the service, Federal Operations Unit (Zone C) Owerri, impounded 17 items worth over 194 million Naira.

However, with the establishment of ties with sister organisations, it is hoped that the Nigerian Customs would be able to maintain maximum security at the borders and reduce the rate of importation of illegal items into the country.