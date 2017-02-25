Olathe Shooting: India Shocked After National Killed In U.S

The Indian government has expressed shock at the fatal shooting of one of its nationals in the United States.

This comes amid reports that the attack may have been racially motivated.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla died shortly after Wednesday’s attack at a bar in Olathe, Kansas. His friend, Alok Madasani, also from India, and an American were hurt.

Meanwhile, a suspect has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder.

The killing dominated news bulletins in India and social media, where some blamed Donald Trump’s presidency for the violence.

Reacting to the case, the White House Spokesman, Sean Spicer, has said that although any loss of life is tragic, it would be absurd to link what happened to Mr Trump’s rhetoric.