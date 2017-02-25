Over 1,300 Boko Haram Members Surrender To JTF

The Multinational Joint Task Force says 1,300 members of the Boko Haram terrorist group voluntarily surrendered to the force in January.

The Head of Missions of the Task Force, Sanusi Abdullahi announced this in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory during a meeting of Defense Chiefs from the Lake Chad Basin Authority.

He asked the governments of countries affected by terrorism, to sustain efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region.