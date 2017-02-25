Tulip Kidnap: Another Suspect Arrested

Updated February 25, 2017

Kidnapped Turkish School Students, Teachers ReleasedAnother leader of the gang that kidnapped eight persons at the Tulip International School, Isheri, Ogun State has been arrested by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team.

Channels Television gathered that the 32-year-old suspect, Peter Ajanapo also known as “General Osari” was arrested in Ughelli town, Delta State.

The suspect was alleged to have confessed to collecting 2million Naira and 150,000 Naira from the Tulip school and Isheri Estate Secretary as ransom.

He is the eight gang member now in police custody over the Isheri kidnap case, as seven of them had earlier been arrested in Lagos, Ogun, Ondo and Delta states.


