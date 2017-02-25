Two Children Burnt To Death In Kwara State

It was black evening in a Fulani settlement, via Ayedun community in Oke-ero local government area of Kwara state where two children were burnt to death.

The children, Hussein and Zainab Musa, aged three and five years old respectively, were said to have met their death while in a grass thatched hut where they resided.

A security source revealed that the hut where the incident occurred was being used as a kitchen.

It was learnt that the guardian of the victims, who had just been discharged from the hospital, was sleeping in another hut when the incident occurred.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Okansanmi Ajayi, said the police team visited the scene to have firsthand information on the remote and immediate cause of the incident.

Meanwhile, the Transitional Implementation Committee Chairman of Oke-ero local government area of the state, Hajia Kudirat Arinola Lawal, has commiserated with the family of the two children.

Lawal said she was saddened by the ugly incident because it took away the innocent souls of promising children.

The TIC Chairman stated that the council would not toy with security of lives and property of the people and stressed the need for all to be cautious while handling any material vulnerable to fire.

“The authorities of the Oke-ero local government area is saddened by the unfortunate fire incident that took away the lives of our two young promising children. We want to condole with the bereaved family on the pains they will be going through at this moment.

“Although the incident had happened, we appeal to our people to always be mindful of any item that could ignite fire. The government is in place to ensure well-being of the people and ensure lives and property. We want to therefore plead with our people to always apply caution,” she added.