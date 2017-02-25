Woman Charged With Murder Of Three Year Old

The Police in Benue state, has dragged one Hadiza Mohammed to court for killing her co-wife’s daughter.

The incident was said to have occurred on Wednesday in the Wadata area of Makurdi, the state capital, when the co-wife had attempted to reunite with her husband after months of separation.

While eye witnesses accused 20 year old Hadiza of committing the crime shortly after leaving the house with the minor, the suspect denied their claims, stating that she did not leave with the child as widely reported.

Confirming the case to Channels Television, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Benue state command, Mr Adat Udodo, however said the suspect has been charged to court for the crime.

It has been an unfortunate loss to the family and hundreds of sympathizers and family members were gathered for the final burial rites of the Late Khadijat Abduralman at the Izala Mosque, in Wadata.

The Sarkin Hausa, of Wadata Community, Rayyanu Abdullahi, has demanded justice for the family, while advocating increased vigilance of minors to avoid a recurrence.