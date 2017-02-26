Army Arrests Three Suspected Chadian Boko Haram Terrorists

The Nigerian Army says it has arrested three suspected Chadian Boko Haram terrorists in Gombe State, northeast Nigeria.

According to a statement by the Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman, the arrest was carried out in conjunction with the Department of State Services (DSS), after a painstaking effort of tracking the suspects.

The suspects, Bilal Muhammed Umar, Bashir Muhammed and Muhammed Maigari Abubakar, were arrested at Arawa and Mallam Inna areas of Gombe metropolis.

They were reported to be members of Albarnawi faction of the Boko Haram that operates in Chad and mostly northern part of Borno State.

During the operation, Bilal Muhammed Umar attempted to escape and was shot on the leg, apprehended afterwards and presently receiving medical treatment.

The suspects, who were also arrested with Improvised Explosive Device (IED), are currently in custody undergoing preliminary investigation.