Gov Ahmed Makes Case For Local Herbal Medicine

Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has called for the incorporation of local herbal medicine into the orthodox medicine to reduce dependent on imported drugs.

Governor Ahmed made the call while receiving management of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), led by its Acting Director-General, Mrs Yetunde Oni, at the Government House in Ilorin.

He noted that researches from institutes and universities could be exploited and developed as alternative to western medicines.

The governor tasked NAFDAC to check the inflow of sub-standard and unwholesome foods and drugs, to ensure that only safe consumables are available for Nigerians.

He promised continuous support to the agency in Kwara State to enable it perform its statutory duties.

In an earlier remark, Mrs Oni assured Governor Ahmed that the agency would sustain efforts in ensuring that foods, drugs and chemicals billed for importation, exportation and advertisement were safe for human consumption.

She added that the agency was ready to work assiduously in Kwara State to check unwholesome and counterfeit drugs.

The NAFDAC boss solicited for support of the State Government in securing offices in Baruten and Irepodun local government areas of the state.