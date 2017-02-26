Gov Dickson Challenges Scholarship Beneficiaries On Excellence

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has tasked beneficiaries of his scholarship scheme on hard work and excellence.

Governor Dickson asked the beneficiaries of the Restoration Scholarship Programme to be worthy ambassadors of the state and Ijaw nation by excelling in their academic pursuits.

He made the called when he paid an unscheduled visit to the Teachers’ Training Academy, Bulu Orua, where the students were temporarily accommodated.

Addressing the students, the governor described the project as a flagship for the model secondary school vision.

He assured the students that upon resumption from their mid-term break, they would kick off academic activities at the Ijaw National Academy, Kaiama in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state in south-south Nigeria.

“This school is expected to accommodate 1000 students and my administration will provide the necessary equipment to enable the school function optimally in line with international standards,” said Governor Dickson.

While urging the scholarship beneficiaries not to allow any obstacle to truncate their dreams, he asked them to remain focused on their studies to justify the huge investment the government has made in the education sector.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Education, Markson Fefegha, explained that the State Government was nurturing a new crop of leaders in various fields of human endeavour.

He revealed that the government has so far invested about 40 billion Naira in the development of educational infrastructure and scholarship schemes, which he said was a demonstration of Governor Dickson’s passion for education.

Principal of the Demonstration Secondary School, Bulu Orua, Mrs Violet Mama, applauded the State Government for establishing and equipping the school with requisite facilities.

She said the school has recorded some successes, one of which was the emergence of the Deputy Senior Prefect, Ekede Majesty, as the winner of the Essay Writing competition.