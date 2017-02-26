Koko Community Residents Cry Out Over Toxic Waste Dumping

Residents of a small community named koko, in Delta state, are crying out as an incident of toxic waste dumping is said to have occurred in a pit near the waters of the community.

This is coming after the 1988 incident during which toxic waste was dumped in the area by an Italian company.

A veteran journalist from the area who blew the whistle, prompted Channels Television to visit the town.

Members of the Itsekiri Environmental and Human Rights Group are taking up a company based in Warri north local government area of Delta state whom they have accused of allegedly dumping the highly toxic material in the town.