Koko Community Residents Cry Out Over Toxic Waste Dumping

Channels Television
Updated February 26, 2017

Refuse, Asaba, ResidentsResidents of a small community named koko, in Delta state, are crying out as an incident of toxic waste dumping is said to have occurred in a pit near the waters of the community.

This is coming after the 1988 incident during which toxic waste was dumped in the area by an Italian company.

A veteran journalist from the area who blew the whistle, prompted Channels Television to visit the town.

Members of the Itsekiri Environmental and Human Rights Group are taking up a company based in Warri north local government area of Delta state whom they have accused of allegedly dumping the highly toxic material in the town.


