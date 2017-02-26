Laboratory Scientists Commit To Eradicating Malaria In Nigeria

The Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, has thrown their weight behind the call for the eradication of malaria in Nigeria.

Members of the association who met at the weekend in Delta state during the 2017 general meeting and public health lecture, agreed that malaria poses a high risk of 97% of Nigeria’s population with over 300,000 deaths recorded per year in the country.

The members say this is the time to reverse the trend and reversing the trend means laboratories in the hospitals must be brought to standards to be able to detect the parasites as quickly as possible.