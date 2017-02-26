Manchester United Beat Southampton To Claim League Cup
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a dramatic 87th minute winner as Manchester United beat Southampton 3-2 to win the English Football League Cup in a pulsating Wembley final.
Ibrahimovic had given United the lead with a sublime free-kick before Jesse Lingard made it 2-0 from the edge of the box after Marcos Rojo’s cut-back.
Southampton staged a remarkable fightback with two goals from Manolo Gabbiadini.
Ibrahimovic’s powerful header from Ander Herrera’s cross secured Jose Mourinho his first major trophy in his first season as Manchester United manager.
More on Sports
2 days ago
2 days ago