Manchester United Beat Southampton To Claim League Cup

Updated February 26, 2017

Zlatan Ibrahimovic shines as Manchester United Beat Southampton To Claim League CupZlatan Ibrahimovic scored a dramatic 87th minute winner as Manchester United beat Southampton 3-2 to win the English Football League Cup in a pulsating Wembley final.

Ibrahimovic had given United the lead with a sublime free-kick before Jesse Lingard made it 2-0 from the edge of the box after Marcos Rojo’s cut-back.

Southampton staged a remarkable fightback with two goals from Manolo Gabbiadini.

Ibrahimovic’s powerful header from Ander Herrera’s cross secured Jose Mourinho his first major trophy in his first season as Manchester United manager.


