Nasarawa Government To Empower Youth

The Nasarawa State Government has assured youths in the state that the government will soon roll out programmes to address restiveness.

The State Deputy Governor, Silas Agara, made the pledge when he met with a group of youth who paid him a courtesy visit.

The group, All Progressives Congress (APC) Young Patriots, has representatives drawn from the 13 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state in north-central Nigeria.

Mr Agara acknowledged the youth’s contributions towards the success of the present administration and the APC, especially the grassroots mobilisation they are engaged in.

He assured them of the resolve and readiness of the government to carry them along in its programmes and policies.

The Deputy Governor also urged them to galvanise support for the reconstituted State Executive Council members, while appealing to them to monitor and protect the ongoing building of culverts and bridges spread across the 13 LGAs and 18 council development areas of the state.

“We have awarded a lot of jobs spread across the state and they are worth over 700 million Naira.

“We want to urge you as soon as you leave here go out and help see what is going on there,” he appealed.

Agara further hinted on the government’s plan to roll out new empowerment programmes for youth and women in the state.

He said they would commence by the end of the first quarter of 2017, in order to ease the burden of unemployment and poverty in the state.

“We just signed our budget into law. In implementing the budget, we have far reaching plans that will address youth unemployment and not only the youth, but women and some indigent of the state.

“We are going to roll out programmes that will be done quarterly,” said the Deputy Governor.

In his response, leader of the group, Musa Umar, commended the leadership style of the APC administration, saying it is premium on youth development.