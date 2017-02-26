Renewable Energy: Experts Identify Inadequate Man Power As Challenge

While experts have identified great potentials for renewable energy, there are several issues that still need to be addressed.

Among the challenges identified were inadequate man power to deploy renewable energy as well as the finances to sustain such plan.

More Nigerians and energy experts have been pushing for a mix of power generation with more introduction of solar energy.

Some communities in Nigeria are however already benefiting from solar energy which has been installed for them by the government and experts say the solar system is indeed the way to go.

While all energy sources have some impact on the environment, Fossil fuels, coal, oil, and natural gas, do substantially more harm than renewable energy sources; subsequently resulting in climate change effects such as weather changes and ozone layer depletion to mention a few.

The Federal Government has now targeted at least 30% power from solar by 2030 as the need for implementation of policies that would address climate change, has become imperative.

The Practice Manager for Environmental and Natural Resources at the World Bank, Mr Benoit Bonquet, stated in a conference that “about 100 million poor persons would be added to the world’s poor people’s index by the year 2030 unless, world leaders take urgent steps to implement policies aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change”.