Russians Mark Remembrance Of Opposition Leader Nemtsov

Russians are out on the streets in a peaceful protest, two years since opposition leader, Boris Nemtsov, was shot dead just outside the Kremlin.

The reformer, democrat and a Deputy Prime Minister under former President, Boris Yeltsin, was a fierce critic of President Vladimir.

Those who marched in Moscow on Sunday, carried flags, posters, and quotes from Nemtsov, depicting the war in Ukraine as a crime, and thoughts against the annexation of Crimea.

The rally was said to be peaceful, although green ink was thrown into the face of Putin critic and former Prime Minister, Mikhail Kasyanov.

The late Nemtsov, was shot in the back as he walked home from a restaurant with his Ukrainian girlfriend, late at night, near the Kremlin on February 27, 2015.