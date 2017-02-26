SA Minister Assures Foreign Nationals Of Halted Attacks

The South African government has reassured foreign nationals of efforts at halting attacks on immigrants in cities across the country.

South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister, Malusi Gigaba, conveyed the message of peace and reassurance to Sunnyside in Pretoria, an area populated by many African nationals.

Mr Gigaba was the special guest at a church service in the area as part of efforts to douse the anti-immigrant tension which has been recorded in the country in February.

In the last couple of weeks, there have been reports of renewed xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

In a statement, the Nigerian community in South Africa, led by Mr Ikechukwu Anyene, confirmed the attacks and looting of Nigerian-owned businesses in Pretoria West on Saturday.

Anyene said that the union had reported the incident to the Nigeria Mission and South African Police.

“As we speak, five buildings with Nigerian businesses, including a church, have been looted and burned by South Africans,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has appealed to the South African Government to take every step necessary to protect its citizens in the face of renewed wave of xenophobic attacks in the country.