Southern Kaduna Attacks: El-Rufai Commends Zauru Community For Rescuing Victims

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has commended Zauru community in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area for rescuing over 30 persons who were attacked by hoodlums.

The commendation was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the governor’s spokesman, Mr Samuel Aruwan.

Governor El-Rufai said apart from resisting the hoodlums, the community also alerted security agencies who were able to evacuate 30 persons, mostly children, women and aged men to Kafanchan.

“I received the news with joy. The action taken by Zauro community to protect their neighbours is laudable.

“This is a bold step for peace and harmony. It testifies to the fact that there are people who do their utmost for common humanity; all our communities should emulate Zauro, and uphold each other.

“This gesture is significant. It reinforces our confidence that ordinary citizens, living together and promoting harmony, are the best guarantee of sustainable peace.

“I hereby commend the entire Zauru community for this act, their exemplary conduct has gladdened everyone involved in the quest for peace,” the statement read.

Recall that Zauro community in Bajju Chiefdom resisted a group of hoodlums who stormed their community with intent of attacking some settlements.