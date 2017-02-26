Sunshine Stars Defeat Rivers United In NPFL Clash

Troubled Sunshine Stars put aside their financial crisis to beat high-flying Rivers United 1-0 on Sunday.

The Ondo-based club clinched the victory in a match day 10 tie of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) played at the Akure Township Stadium.

Former Enyimba Midfielder, Ayo Saka, pulled a belter from 14 yards to hand the Owena Waves their win of the season.

The result moved Sunshine Stars six places to the 11th position with 12 points on the table.

NPFL Match Day 10 Results

Meanwhile, Prince Aggreh scored from the penalty spot as FC Ifeanyi Ubah defeated league leaders, Plateau United 1-0 in Nnewi, Anambra State.

Chinedu Udoji’s first-half header also earned Kano Pillars a lone victory over neighbours, Katsina United.

In a similar development, Lobi Stars came from behind to beat seven-time champions, Enyimba with goals from Anthony Okpotu and former Enyimba Midfielder, David Tyavkase.

Niger Tornadoes maintained a perfect home record after a 1-0 win over struggling Gombe United in Lokoja.

El-Kanemi warriors also stunned Nasarawa United 2-0 with two second half goals while ABS FC edged past Wikki Tourists 1-0.