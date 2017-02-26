Tottenham Beat Stoke To Move Second In Premier League

It was a delightful English Premier League match for Tottenham on Sunday afternoon as they beat Stoke City 4-0 at the White Hart Lane.

Harry Kane netted three whooping goals consecutively in a space of 40 minutes after the match began.

The hat-trick hero subsequently made a brilliant assist for Dele Alli who scored the fourth for the hosts in less than two minutes to the end of the first half.

Spurs maintained the lead all through the second half to make the victory their eighth successive Premier League home win.

They are now seventh on the league table with 53 points, trailing Chelsea with 10 points.