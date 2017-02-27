Court Nullifies Election Of Bassey Albert Akpan As Uyo Rep

A Federal High Court sitting in Uyo, has nullified the election of Bassey Albert Akpan of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as senator representing Uyo senatorial district.

It has also declared his opponent, Mr Basey Etim of the PDP, as the authentic candidate of the party in the 2015 election.

In 2016, Etim took Senator Akpan, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to court claiming that he was wrongly substituted in the primary election of PDP in Akwa Ibom State.

Akpan, on the other hand, had petitioned the National Judicial Council (NJC) seeking the probe of Justice Fatun Riman of the Federal High Court, Uyo, Akwa Ibom division over allegations of bias, judicial misconduct and arbitrariness.