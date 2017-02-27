Dalung To Meet NFF Over CAF Elections

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has called for an emergency meeting with the executive board members of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), on Tuesday in Abuja.

This follows the controversy surrounding the elections into the Confederation of African Football (CAF), scheduled to hold on March 16, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The minister will state Nigeria’s position in the choice of candidate between incumbent CAF President, Issa Hayatou and his challenger, Ahmad Ahmad from Madagascar.

Meanwhile, the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, is also competing for a post in the CAF Executive Committee from the West B Zone.