Gunmen Attack Rafin Dadi Village In Kaduna

There are reports that Rafin Dadi village in Kanikon Chiefdom in Jemaa Local Government Area of Kaduna State has come under heavy attack by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

Channels Television gathered that the gunmen invaded the community at about 6:00pm on Monday.

A resident of the community told our correspondent that the gunmen invaded the community from a nearby forest and started shooting sporadically all over the place.

He added that the attack created panic as residents scampered for safety.

This is coming barely one week after gunmen attacked Bankin Kogi and Attakad communities in Jemaa and Kaura council areas of the state.

However, the Kaduna State Police Command is yet to confirm the latest incident.