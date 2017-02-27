Immigration Clamps Down On Illegal Settlers

The Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service says it is commencing raids on illegal immigrants across border towns in the state.

The State Area Controller of Immigration, Mr Ajibola Bayeroju, said the step becomes imperative in view of involvement of illegal immigrants in criminal activities across the state which has been on the increase in recent times.

He said activities of illegal immigrants were responsible for many armed robbery incidents experienced in the state in southwest Nigeria.

Mr Bayeroju made the remarks while parading three suspected illegal immigrants from Benin Republic arrested in Ayetoro area of the state for an alleged armed robbery.

He said permission for the raid on illegal immigrants has been obtained from the authorities of the Service.

“We are trying to raid them all over the state; that is what we are trying to do.

“A lot of them are here illegally. We are seriously working on that.

“They are all from the Republic of Benin, they are non-Nigerians, they come to Nigeria to rob.

“We are trying to make Nigeria a safe country because of the security situation in the country.

“I am now calling for more synergy with other sister security agencies.

“After leaving this place, they are going to be handed over to the police for prosecution,” he said.

Items recovered from the suspects include a cut to size short gun among others.

One of the suspects, who denied any wrongdoing, said the gun found on him was being used as a member of a vigilante group from the area.