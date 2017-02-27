Indonesia Blast: Suspect Shot And Seriously Wounded – Police

The Indonesian Police say a pressure cooker bomb has exploded in the courtyard of a government building in the city Bandung but the attacker has been shot and seriously wounded.

There are no reports of injuries from the explosion which occurred around 9.00am In the west Java city.

Describing the attack, the Police said a man arrived at the government building on a motorbike and placed a pressure cooker on a table in a corner of the courtyard.

After the explosion, the man ran into the government office and was later shot by officers.

They said they believed the motive of the attack was to force the release of prisoners held by the Police Anti-terror Unit.

In January 2016, Islamic State militant attacked the Indonesia capital, Jakarta for the first time.