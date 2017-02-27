Katsina Emir, Kinsmen Pray For President Buhari

A special prayer session by the kinsmen of President Muhammadu Buhari, has held at the Emir’s palace in Katsina state.

The State Governor, Aminu Masari, led the crowd of indigenes and Muslim clerics to pray for the President’s recovery and safe return home.

Governor Masari said that the President followed due processes before embarking on his trip and appealed to Nigerians for more patience and understanding.

The gathering will not be the first as political, religious and traditional rulers from all the 33 local government areas of Oyo state had gone beyond various sentiments to pray for the peace and well-being of the President.

Worried by the lingering spate of economic and security challenges facing Nigeria, Christian and Muslim leaders led an interfaith service at the Adamasingba Stadium, Ibadan to also offer prayers for progress and peaceful atmosphere in the country.

Some of the clerics at the event stressed the need for Nigerians to reconnect with God for the attainment of purposeful socio-economic development in the country.

President Buhari had written to the National Assembly to notify the lawmakers about his initial 10-day vacation.

In the letter sent to the legislators on Thursday, January 19, he stated that he would be away from January 23 to February 6, 2017.

The President consequently extended his vacation in another letter addressed to the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

He, however did not specify in the letter how long he would be away.