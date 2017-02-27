Melbourne ‘Go Slow’ Taxi Protest Stops Traffic

Melbourne taxi drivers have staged a “go slow” protest on one of the city’s busiest roads.

Taxis drove at 5km/hr on the tullamarine freeway to Parliament House during the morning rush hour, causing a traffic jam.

According to the BBC, the state government is planning industry reforms that would regulate ride-sharing app, Uber and scrap taxi licenses.

Meanwhile, drivers are concerned that they would not receive enough compensation.

Traditional taxis operate under rigid regulation and have to pay big sums for licenses to drive passengers.

In August 2016, the state government legalised ride-sharing apps sparking a drop in the value of taxi operating licenses.