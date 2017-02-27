Ogun Police Arrest Three Armed Robbery Suspects

The Ogun State Police Command says it has arrested three members of a suspected armed robbery gang disturbing the peace of residents of Ogunmakin, in Obafemi Owode local government area of the state.

A police press statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated that the suspects were arrested after they invaded the village and shot a middle aged man, Abiodun Sowunmi, on the thigh in a bid to disposess the family of their money.

The statement further explained that: a “distress call was made to the police and the Divisional Police Officer, Owode Egba, CSP Sheu Alao, led his men to the scene, combed the area thoroughly and subsequently arrested Olumide Ifelowo, a 28-year, who was subsequently identified by the victim as the person who fired the shot that injured him.

“On interrogation, Olumide confessed to have come along with Jeje, who is now at large from Shagamu.

“He said he was invited by the duo of Abiodun Bayegun and Fatai Sowunmi who informed them that Isaiah Sowunmi is always in possession of large sum of money as a cocoa merchant, hence their invasion of the village with Isaiah as their main target.

”His confession led to the arrest of Abiodun Bayegun and Fatai Sowunmi and a gun loaded with live cartridge was recovered from them”, he lamented.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Iliyasu, has however ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to FSARS for discreet investigation.

He further directed that the fleeing members of the gang must be hunted for and brought to justice.

Iliyasu then appealed to members of the public to always beware of people around them because according to him, most robbery incidents always have the backing of an insider.