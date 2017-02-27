Over 50,000 Furniture Distributed To Schools In C/River

The Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has commenced the distribution of over 50,000 plastic tables and chairs to schools across the 18 local government areas of the state.

The Chairman of SUBEB, Dr. Stephen Odey, said the Board under his administration will always create a conducive environment for effective teaching and learning to take place.

He hinted that the distribution of furniture has been concluded in the southern senatorial zone of the state.

Dr. Odey added that the exercise is on-going in the central zone, with each senatorial district getting a total of 17,200 sets of plastic tables and chairs.

“No child in Cross River State will sit on the floor.

“Governor Ben Ayade is passionate about the Cross River Child and so, we will continue to partner with UBEC to do more for our education sector,” said the SUBEB boss.

While a total of 371 schools from the central senatorial zone -Boki, Etung, Ikom, Obubra, Abi and Yakurr- have benefitted from the development, the northern zone would take its turn next.