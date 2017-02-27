Police Parade Suspected Kidnappers In Abuja

Three persons suspected to be responsible for the kidnap of two ladies in Abuja on February 2, 2017 ‎have been paraded by Police in Nigeria’s capital.

Spokesman for the Police, Jimoh Moshood, who addressed journalists on the issue, said the suspects and others involved in other crimes would soon be arraigned in court.

“In a renewed onslaught against kidnap across the country, the operatives of the IGP Special Tactical Squad working on actionable intelligence moved in to investigate a case of kidnap that occurred in Abuja (and that is why we have these suspects paraded before you)”, he explained.

Mr Moshood said the victims were on their way to a birthday party before they were kidnapped with a Mazda car in the Federal Capital Territory.

He added that the suspects collected a ransom of one million Naira from the relatives of their hostages.

The police spokesman said the suspects were arrested based on sustained investigation, with an AK-49 riffle with 59 rounds of ammunition among other items recovered from them.

He appealed to the public to support the police in fighting crime through the provision of useful information that would aid in curtailing the activities of criminals in Nigeria.