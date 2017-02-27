Anti-Sheriff Protesters Storm PDP Secretariat

Some protesters loyal to the Senator Ahmed Makarfi Caretaker Committee, have stormed the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja, calling on the police to stop the National Chairman of the party, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, from entering the secretariat.

The Spokesperson to the Ahmed Makarfi group, Dayo Adeyeye, at a press conference, also asked the police to stop the national chairman from accessing the party’s secretariat.

Senator Sheriff moved into the national secretariat of the PDP on Friday, relying on the Court of Appeal judgement that declared him as the authentic chairman of the party.

He said the reopening of the party’s secretariat would enable him and the National Working Committee to work towards returning the party to its status in 1999.

The group of Makarfi loyalists, have however insisted that the national chairman must wait for the supreme court judgement over who should actually be the party’s chairman.

Meanwhile, the National Deputy Chairman of the (PDP) Mr Kairo Ojougbo, has described both the protests and the call to stop Sheriff as illegal.

The secretariat was reopened on Friday, exactly nine months after it was sealed by the police.

For almost two years, the battle for the soul of the PDP has raged on, defying every seeming solution proffered by its members.

In 2016, PDP had described the Sheriff-led faction of the party as agents of darkness, insisting that the former Governor of Borno State was not the Chairman of the party.

Even after the ruling by the court in Port-Hacourt, the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, described the reinstatement of Senator Sheriff as a rape of democracy.