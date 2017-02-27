Students Protest Non-Payment Of Three Years Bursary

Students of kwara state origin under the aegis of the National Association of Kwara State Students (NAKSS), have staged a demonstration demanding the payment of three years bursary allocation to them by the state government running into nearly two billion Naira.

The students have alleged that the yearly allocation of over 500 million Naira for bursary to students should be paid, wondering how the government could renegade on its promise.

Taking off from the state headquarters of the Nigerian Labor Congress where they assembled, the students moved to the police headquartes, where plain clothed security men had attempted to stop them.

The Acting National President of NAKSS, Kamal Dosunmu, explained that for the past three years, the state government has been allocating 500 million Naira yearly to the students bursary which they never received.

In reaction to this, the State Commissioner For Information and Communication at a media briefing noted that the Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, had met with the students where he assured them of the readiness of the government to pay them when the 2017 budget is passed.

“The governor in the spirit of transparency and all-encompassing leadership broke the council meeting to attend to the students demonstrating over the non-payment of bursary.

“He made it clear to them that provisions had been made in the 2017 budget for the payment of bursary”.

According to commissioner, Ahmed also made them realise that the bursary was a privilege to cushion the responsibility of their parents and not right.