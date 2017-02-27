SUBEB Asks EFCC To Hunt Non-teaching Staff Defrauding C/River Govt.

The Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to go after all non-teaching staff who do not carry out their duties, but yet receive salaries monthly.

The SUBEB Chairman, Dr. Stephen Odey, said the call was made in a bid to fight corruption to a standstill in the education sector.

He made the remark during the personnel verification, biometrics/image capturing and promotion interview of teaching and non-teaching staff in Boki Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) in Cross River State.

Dr. Odey condemned the high number of non-teaching staff in Boki LGEA, stressing that those who claimed to be teachers due to political settlement have contributed greatly to the near collapse of basic education in the state.

He described the development as unacceptable in the present dispensation, and appealed to the EFCC to help sanitise the sector for the benefit of future generations.

“The number of non-teaching staff here is ridiculous. This is as a result of political settlement and politics should not be played with basic education.

“The basic education sector is important for the future of our children; it is not a joke.

“You see a school of 80 pupils with six teachers and 11 non-teaching staff, or the other school with 14 non-teaching staff doing absolutely nothing.

“People are just sitting at home and collecting money from the government which is stealing.

“Why should the EFCC not come after people like them who are constantly defrauding the government?” he questioned.