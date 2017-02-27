Trump Seeks Increase In U.S. Military’s Budget

U.S. President, Donald Trump, on Monday announced a 9% increase in defence spending in his proposed budget planning for 2018.

The blueprint also calls for deep cuts elsewhere, including foreign assistance and environmental budgets.

President Trump’s plan, however, leaves large welfare programmes such as social security and Medicare untouched, despite republicans’ call for reform.

He is expected to release his final budget proposal in mid-March.

The President, who vowed to increase military spending and preserve welfare programmes during his campaign, said the budget would focus on “military, safety and economic development”.