What Medical Experts Say About Renal Failure

Poor lifestyle, irregular medical checkup, self-medication and even the economic recession have been pointed out as major causes of renal failure in most people.

Some medical experts came to this conclusion at the Health is Wealth free medical checkup programme organised by ‎a Non-Governmental Organisation, ‘A Life Alive Kidney Foundation’ and five other NGOs in Ile -Ife, Osun state.

Recent statistics have shown that each year, 17,000 new cases of the disease, otherwise known as kidney failure, are being diagnosed, with only 2,000 of such persons having access to life saving dialysis.

Worried by this trend, the NGOs decided to organize the event, in which over 500 men and women benefitted from series of tests including: eye tests, kidney, prostate cancer for the elderly, malaria and diabetes check up, as well as free distribution of drugs.

While examination was on-going, the medical team disclosed that over 90 per cent of the people present for the checkup, were susceptible to renal failure; a situation they described as disheartening.

They have therefore called on the Nigerian government to do a total overhauling of the health sector for the benefit of the people.