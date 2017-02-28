Acting President Tasks Civil Servants On Efficiency

Nigeria’s Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has appealed to civil servants to be productive and efficient in their work, as a way of ensuring positive change in the country.

Professor Osinbajo made the appeal on Tuesday at the launch of the 2017 – 2019 Strategic Plan for Civil Servants in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

He emphasised the need for public servants to be productive and never to use their offices for personal gains.

The strategic plan launched by the Head of Service, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, is aimed at finding innovative ways for ministries and their parastatals to generate revenue for the government.

Mrs Oyo-Ita highlighted the four cardinal objectives of her administration to include capacity development and performance management for civil servants.

She also stressed the importance of innovation in the face of government’s dwindling revenue.

Some participants, who perceived the civil service as unproductive and inefficient, expressed hope that the new strategic plan would help to change the narratives.