Amina Mohammed To Resume Duty As UN Deputy Secretary-General

Nigeria’s Amina Mohammed will resume duty as Deputy Secretary-General at the United Nations this week.

Her appointment was announced on December 15, 2016 shortly after the new UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, resumed office.

Before her new appointment, she had served in a number of high profile roles in Nigeria, making it no surprise that will be chosen for the top job.

Ms. Mohammed served as Special Adviser on the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs).

She is also an adjunct Professor in Development Practice at New York’s Columbia University, and serves on numerous international advisory boards and panels.

Born in 1961, and educated in Nigeria and the UK, the former Minister of Environment is married with six children.