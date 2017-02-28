Banky W Doesn’t Really Need A Wife That Can Cook
Singer turned actor, Banky W, is one of the industry’s most eligible bachelors with thousands of fans always curious to know his relationship status as well as preference in women.
The ‘YES/NO’ crooner, co-headlined the February edition of the popular Meet Media series, alongside other celebrities and he revealed five attributes he looks out for in a potential partner.
One of the five is skills in #TheOtherRoom.
More on Entertainment
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago
4 weeks ago