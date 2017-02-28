EFCC Seizes More Property Allegedly Linked To Dikko

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has recovered some vehicles and tricycles in a warehouse allegedly belonging to a former Comptroller-General of Customs, Abdullahi Dikko.

The Head of Operations, Kaduna zonal office of the ant-graft agency, Bappa Ibrahim, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Kaduna State.

He said the vehicles and other items were allegedly recovered from Dikko’s property located at Nnamdi Azikwe by-pass in the state capital.

According to the Mr Ibrahim, this recent recovery will not be the first since the inception of the zonal office a month ago.

He added that the recovery was sequel to an intelligence report received that stolen money and properties suspected to be proceeds of crime were being warehoused at the former Customs boss’ premises.

Mr Ibrahim said upon receipt of the report, a team was put together from the Kaduna Zonal Office of the commission to carry out investigation on the matter.

He listed the items allegedly recovered from Mr Dikko to include a Nissan truck laden with imported rug carpets, a white colour Nissan Urban Bus, 2006 model also loaded with imported rugs, tricycles and motorcycles, as well as two empty fire proof safe.

The latest recovery by the EFCC is coming barely one week after the commission recovered 17 vehicles of different brands hidden inside a warehouse allegedly belonging to the former Comptroller of Customs.

They include black colour BMW 525i series – 2010 model, ash colour Hyundai Velester – 2012 model and a dark blue BMW 325i – 2003 model.

Others are black colour Land Cruiser Prado Jeep – 2014 model, a black colour Mercedes G wagon – 2013 model and a black colour BMW 335i series – 2012 model.

Also recovered were silver colour Porsche Cayene – 2009 model and gold colour Honda Accord – 2013 model.

According to the EFCC, investigation revealed that the warehouse in question actually belongs to Mr Dikko.

Mr Ibrahim has called on the public to assist the anti-graft agency with useful information about corrupt public officials, adding that the EFCC will not relent in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.