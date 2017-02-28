FCBarcelona Officially Lauches Soccer Academy In Lagos

The officials of FC Barcelona have lunched FCBEscola Soccer Academy in Lagos state, Nigeria.

The academy officially opened in the presence of FC Barcelona Director, Pau Vilanova and the Project Director of the FCBEscola, Franc Carbó.

The school which has been active since September 2016, is expected to enroll boys and girls between the ages 6 and 18.

It is the first of its kind in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa and would provide opportunities for potential footballers from all over the country as well as other parts of Africa, to receive first class training.

They would also receive training in English, Spanish, French and other Modern European languages, as well as General and Applied Mathematics, Humanities and Social Sciences, Creative, Technical and Vocational studies.

FCBEscola Lagos is modelled on FC Barcelona’s own youth system and students will be taught by the club’s coaches using its football methodology.